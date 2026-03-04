IRGC missiles strike US destroyer

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced that its naval forces carried out a missile strike against a US warship in the Indian Ocean, over 600 kilometers from Iran's coast.

In its 19th communique on "Operation True Promise 4," the IRGC said the strike targeted a US destroyer while it was refueling from a US tanker ship approximately 650 kilometers off the Iranian coast.

According to the statement, the vessel was hit by Ghadr-380 and Talaieh missiles launched by IRGC naval forces.

MNA