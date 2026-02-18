Tehran summons German ambassador

Axel Dittmann, Germany’s Ambassador to Tehran, was summoned to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the destructive and international law-violating positions taken by German authorities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The envoy was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, Director General for Western Europe Affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, who formally conveyed Iran’s strong protest.

During the meeting, Yousefi condemned the anti-Iran actions and movements in Germany, particularly the hosting and support of violent and terrorist elements and groups. He stated that such positions and measures contradict fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and entail international responsibility for the German government.

Ambassador Dittmann, for his part, stated that he would convey Iran’s strong protest and dissatisfaction to the authorities in Berlin.

MNA/6752273