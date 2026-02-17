Trump can't eliminate Islamic Republic: Leader

On the eve of the anniversary of the 1978 uprising in Tabriz, thousands of people from various segments of society in East Azarbaijan province met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday morning.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who was addressing the crowd, reacted to President Trump's repeated claims about the strength of the US military. "They say our military is the strongest in the world. Well, the strongest military in the world might sometimes receive a blow so hard that it can't stand up again."

Referring to the US President's repeated statements regarding sending warships toward Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the warships are certainly dangerous "but what is more dangerous than the warship is the weapon that can sink it to the bottom of the sea."

"The President of the United States, in one of his recent remarks, said that for 47 years America has not been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic; he complained to his own people. For 47 years, America has not been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. This is a good admission. I say: you will not be able to do this either."

"These remarks that the President of the United States makes—sometimes he threatens, sometimes he says this must be done, or that must not be done—mean that they are seeking domination over the Iranian nation. The Iranian nation knows its Islamic and Shiite lessons well. It knows what to do. Husayn ibn Ali (peace be upon him) said, “Someone like me will not pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid.” A nation like ours, with this culture, this history, these lofty teachings, will not pledge allegiance to corrupt individuals like those who are today in power in America," the Leader stressed.

َAyatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran’s right to nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, is recognized under international frameworks, including regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He said external pressure to curtail these rights reflects “illogical behavior.”

He further stressed that possessing deterrent military capabilities is necessary for national security, arguing that countries without adequate defense tools become vulnerable.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the recent unrest, stressing that, except for ringleaders and corrupt elements connected to hostile forces, all those who lost their lives during the unrest — including security forces, innocent bystanders, and individuals who were misled — are regarded as “our own children,” adding that the nation mourns all of them and prays for divine mercy and forgiveness upon them.

The Leader characterized the events during the riots not as spontaneous unrest but as a “planned coup attempt” that was defeated by the Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei also underscored the need for heightened efforts by government officials to address economic challenges, curb inflation, and preserve the value of the national currency.

