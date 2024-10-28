US base in Al-Omar oil field comes under drone attack

Local sources in Syria reported that the American base in the Al-Omar oil field was attacked with thick smoke could be seen above this base.

According to reports, drones were used in this operation and they directly hit the targets.

Al-Omar is the largest Syrian oil field, which is currently occupied by the US. The Syrian government has time and again lodged complaints with the UN about the presence of US forces in the east and northeast of the country.

The government in Damascus says American troops are looting Syrian oil.

Another explosion was heard on Sunday night from inside the Al Tanf base which hosts US occupation forces.

