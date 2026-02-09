Sistan and Baluchestan to host Conf. on terrorism victims

The event is being organized through the joint efforts of the Habilian Association (Families of Iranian Victims of Terrorism), the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, and the National Congress of Martyrs of Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Alongside commemorating the victims of terrorism, the conference aims to examine and analyze various dimensions of terrorism in the province.

The three-day program will include several academic and specialized panels featuring university scholars, Shiite and Sunni clerics, and families of the victims.

Other planned events include a poetry night, a memorial ceremony for victims of terrorism, and a literary and artistic program designed specifically for children and adolescents.

MNA