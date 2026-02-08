Police, protesters clash in Milan amid Winter Olympics

Clashes between police and several dozen protesters took place in Milan during a rally against the Olympic Games in Italy and the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the event, the ANSA news agency reported.

According to its information, after a group of masked individuals began throwing stones and smoke bombs at police, authorities responded with water cannons and tear gas. Several people were detained as a result of the clashes.

Protests are continuing for the second day in a row. A rally was also held in Milan the day before, on the opening day of the Olympics, but no disturbances were reported. The protests mainly target the US, Israel, and the Italian government, which on Thursday approved a decree tightening sanctions and penalties against rally participants. This decree was passed just a few days after a demonstration in Turin that escalated into serious clashes with police. Both protesters and more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured.

The opposition accuses the government of attempting to establish a repressive police regime that infringes on citizens' freedoms. News that ICE agents would be included in the US security contingent for the Olympic Games sparked public outrage in Italy, especially in light of incidents during protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where two citizens were killed.

The Winter Olympics will end on February 22.

MNA