Iran's nuclear bomb is the power of saying no to great powers

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi addressed the first National Congress on Foreign Policy and the History of Foreign Relations in Tehran on Sunday, emphasizing Iran’s sovereign independence and the nation’s right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program.

The congress, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Center for Political and International Studies, was attended by senior officials, including Kamal Kharazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, as well as prominent diplomats and academics.

In his speech, Araghchi commemorated the legacy of the Islamic Revolution, noting that the Iranian people’s core demands for independence, freedom, and a republic continue to shape the country’s foreign policy. He stressed that independence is not merely a slogan but a response to historical experiences of foreign intervention and political pressure, citing examples from Iran’s modern history, including the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s nuclear program as a key illustration of sovereignty, stating, "No one has the right to tell us what we can or cannot have. Enrichment is our right, and it must continue. Even attacks on our facilities have failed to destroy our capabilities.”

He emphasized that while Iran is open to diplomatic engagement, negotiations must respect the rights of the Iranian people and avoid coercion.

“Diplomacy is the only way forward, but it succeeds only when it acknowledges our rights. We do not seek permission from anyone; these rights are inherent and must be respected.”

The minister reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is a sovereign necessity, defended by the principles of independence enshrined in the constitution, and that all international concerns should be addressed through dialogue rather than threats or pressure.

Araghchi went on to say that Iran is not seeking a nuclear bomb, stressing that the country’s real strength lies in resisting coercion and rejecting domination by major powers.

“Our nuclear bomb is the power of saying no to the great powers,” Araghchi said, adding that Iran rejects bullying and intimidation, a principle explicitly enshrined in the country’s constitution.

He emphasized that Iran has paid a heavy price to secure its sovereign rights and warned that abandoning those rights would impose even greater costs. “We have achieved this right at great expense. If we give it up, we will have to pay an even higher price,” he said.

Araghchi also pointed to the proven resilience of the Iranian people during the recent 12-day war, noting that calls for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” early in the conflict later shifted to demands for an “unconditional ceasefire.”

“The military posturing of our adversaries in the region does not intimidate us,” the foreign minister said. “We believe in diplomacy and logic, but we are also prepared for war. We have power.”

In closing, Araghchi stressed that Iran’s response depends on the tone adopted by others toward the country. “If they speak to the Iranian people in the language of force, we will respond in the same language. If they speak with respect, we will respond with respect,” he said.

He reaffirmed that dignity is the foremost principle of Iran’s foreign policy, defining it as the preservation of national independence and the protection of the country’s dignity and sovereignty.

