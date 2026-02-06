  1. Politics
Iran’s envoy meets with Serbian FM in Belgrade for talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Newly-appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Sadegh Fazli met and held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Marko Djuric in Belgrade on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Fazli termed the relations between the two countries as based on age-old relations, mutual respect and friendship, emphasizing that the Iranian embassy will make all its utmost effort to enhance mutual relations and advance common goals.

Serbian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated the principled and stable position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of his country, emphasizing the need to take maximal advantage of the potential capacities in bilateral relations.

