Strengthening friendly ties with Serbia Iran's foreign policy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Djuric held a telephone converstation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday to felicitate him on his his election as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Serbian foreign minister expressed hope that friendly relations between the two countries will expand even more during the new government's tenure.

He also expressed his interest in the expanision of economic cooperation between the two countries and invited Iranian economic sectors to actively participate in Expo 2027 in Belgrade.

The Foreign Minister of Serbia also considered the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the territorial integrity of Serbia as valuable and worthy of appreciation.

Araghchi also said that maintaining and strengthening friendly relations with Serbia and consolidating stability in the Balkans are among the foreign policy approaches of the 14th government.

He emphasized the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the territorial integrity of Serbia and fundamentally oppose border and geopolitical changes in different regions.

The Iranian top diplomat considered it necessary to use all available mechanisms to develop relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and commercial fields.

