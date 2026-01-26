Qassem declares support for Iran's Leader, people

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a major popular event held on Monday in Beirut’s Dahieh in solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sheikh Naim said at the start of his televised speech that" We reiterate support for Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khaemeni and the people of Iran."

Hezbollah’s leader emphasized the importance of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist (Velayat-e Faqih)—currently held by Ayatollah Khamenei—in leading and guiding the resistance, describing this leadership as the one that shows the Right Path.

"In the absence of the Prophet, Muslims should pledge allegiance to Leader Imam Khamenei," he added.

"Muslims cannot sit idly by when Trump threatens Wilayat al-Faqih," the Hezbollah leader underscored.

"When Trump or anyone else threatens the Leader, they are threatening millions of people," he continued to stress.

"We consider the death threat against Imam Khamenei to be directed at all Muslims," he highlighted.

"Iran managed to defeat the US-Israeli project of sabotage, and terror through unity," Qassem further said about the recent foreign-orchestrated in Iran.

"Iran remains resilient, and thwarts US-Israeli enemy plots under the leadership of Imam Khamenei," he later asserted.

"We reiterate Iran's right to enjoy peaceful nuclear technology, missile power, and the defensive capabilities."

"The US cannot tolerate the existence of a free and independent Iran that serves as a reference for the oppressed," the Hezbollah Leader further said.

MNA