Iran to give crushing response to any aggression

Baghaei made the remarks while answering questions put forward by reporters in his weekly presser on Monday morning.

Referring to the leaked messages of the presidents of France and the US, Baghaei said that political engagement and official diplomacy are fundamentally incompatible with the exchange of private text messages that lack security safeguards and legal standing.

He emphasized that states are obliged to act responsibly in reaction to international developments and should not undermine their political credibility through ill-considered actions.

Baghaei further stated that the vague wording used in a recent private message exchange is, from Iran’s perspective, devoid of legitimacy and carries no value as a reference.

Regarding the U.S. and Persian Gulf countries' military exercise, Baghaei said, "We have been and are facing a hybrid war. In the aftermath of the 12-day war, each day we faced new claims and threats. The countries of the region are well aware that any insecurity in the region has a clear target, and insecurity is contagious. Fundamentally, any country that adheres to international law must take a clear stance against America's distortions. Iran is confident in its own capabilities, keeps the experience of June in mind, and will respond to any attack more powerfully than ever."

Regarding whether there have been defense consultations between Russia, China, and Iran after the 12-day war, Baghaei said, "Our relations with China and Russia are based on respect, and our defense cooperation has a long history. We have defense agreements with both China and Russia. Certainly, these cooperations, exchanges, and contacts will continue with full strength. Russia and China are two important members of the United Nations and are undoubtedly concerned about their responsibilities. We are in contact with both countries regarding recent developments."

Touching on the recent anti-Iran resolution at the UN Human Rights Council, Baghaei said that this resolution itself caused a rift in the international community. "The two Western countries that proposed it—Germany and the United Kingdom—tried to persuade the global community to accept a distorted narrative of what happened in Iran. In practice, nearly half of the members either voted against or abstained, and this sent an important message."

Baghaei also rejected the claim made by Zionist media regarding the exchange of messages between Foreign Minister Araghchi and US Special Envoy Witkoff. "This raised claim is not true and is a lie in continuation of the lies propagated by the Zionist regime."

MNA/6731853