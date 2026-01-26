Qatar backs Iran’s presidency of APA economic committee

Al Hitmi met with Hamidreza Hajibabaei, Vice Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on the sidelines of the 16th General Assembly of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Bahrain on Sunday.

Wishing the Islamic Republic of Iran success in assuming responsibility for the APA economic committee, Al Hitmi said, “This committee addresses important issues on its agenda, and we propose to define executive projects based on modern technologies.”

He emphasized the necessity of strengthening parliamentary relations to match the strong governmental and political ties between the two countries, adding, “The APA serves as the main platform for parliamentary cooperation, and it is our responsibility within the APA to work towards harmonizing the positions of Asian countries within this union.”

For his part, Hajibabaei expressed gratitude for Qatar’s important stances during critical times, emphasizing the friendly relations between the two countries.

Referring to the special importance of this session of the General Assembly, he said, “Global peace is at risk today, and the 44-member Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which faces international challenges, must take a firm stance on this issue.”

Hajibabaei noted, “We are currently witnessing an assault on all international norms. In such circumstances, regional cooperation is essential to counter these unilateral policies.”

He also referred to the neutralization of recent terrorist operations inside the country, expressing hope that any new plots by adversaries in the international arena would also be thwarted.

