Jan 24, 2026, 11:23 AM

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss international issues in phone call

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan held a telephone conversation to review the latest regional developments and international issues.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan discussed recent regional developments and international matters during a telephone call.

During the conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed his appreciation to his Pakistani counterpart for Islamabad’s strong support and principled position at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, including its call for a vote and its vote against the resolution related to Iran.

Araghchi also conveyed Iran’s gratitude to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, for their stance.

