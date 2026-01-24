Trump wants to replace UN with new body under his control

"Instead of discussing a reform of the Organization [UN], <...> Trump suggests a new UN, where only he will have power," the president said in an address, TASS reported.

According to Lula da Silva, Brazil refuses to recognize any international organization created unilaterally, and will continue to defend the leading role of the United Nations in global affairs.

"We will not bow to anyone, we will demand respect to the sovereignty of Brazil and its people," the Brazilian leader added.

MNA