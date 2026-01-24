  1. Politics
Trump wants to replace UN with new body under his control

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump is trying to create an international organization, namely the Board of Peace, instead of pursuing a UN reform together with other countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"Instead of discussing a reform of the Organization [UN], <...> Trump suggests a new UN, where only he will have power," the president said in an address, TASS reported.

According to Lula da Silva, Brazil refuses to recognize any international organization created unilaterally, and will continue to defend the leading role of the United Nations in global affairs.

"We will not bow to anyone, we will demand respect to the sovereignty of Brazil and its people," the Brazilian leader added.

