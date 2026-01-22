Pezeshkian issues message on foreign-orchestrated riots

The president noted that the Zionist regime and the US plot was to make up for their defeat in the 12-dayimposed war in June last year while they again failed.

The US-Zionist plot , which claimed the lives of 2,500 innocent people and the security forces, was a retaliation for the defeate in the 12-day war., Pezeshkian also wrote.

He also noted that he had ordered a through investigation into the cause and aspect of the bitter event to uprott its rootcauses.

The president noted that the maximum merci based on Islamic values will be shown to those rioters who were fooled by the enemy and really did not mean it to harm the country.

He further vowed his government will spare no efforts to make up for the losses of life and properties and injuries in the riots.

MNA/6728581