German minister says Trump's tariffs mean crossing line

"If Europe is punished for defending Greenland and Denmark, for defending territorial integrity and sovereignty, then a line has been crossed," Lars Klingbeil said.

"In that case, Europe must be prepared to respond," he added.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure for his part said that, "We are living through uncharted territories—we’ve never seen this before."

"An ally, a friend of 250 years, is considering using tariffs as a geopolitical weapon," he noted

"We don’t want tariffs to be weaponized," the French minister said.

