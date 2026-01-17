US president accomplice in recent riots in Iran: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received thousands of people for a meeting on Saturday on the anniversary of Eid Al-Mab'ath celebrations.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday at Imam Khomeini's Hussainiyeh, the Leader blamed the recent riots in the country on the United States, saying that "The US President has to be held to account for the losses of life, damages, and lies he has leveled against the Iranian nation."

Ayatollah Khamenei described the recent riots in Iran as sedition created by the United States aimed at devouring the country.

"Since the beginning of the [Islamic] Revolution, the US has tried to restore its previous dominance in Iran," he added, noting that "The US throughout all these years during different administrations has been unwilling to tolerate an independent country like Iran."

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that, during the previous seditions, Washington brought to the scene its media figures, while this time, the US president decided to get in himself tp instigate the seditionists (rioters).

He continued to say that the Iranian nation will not hold to account the internal and international accomplices for having a hand in the recent sedition.

The Leader further stresses the necessity of keeping united in defense of the Islamic Republic and the dear country of Iran.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei further stressed that Iran does not seek war, while it the people of the country will not let internal criminals go with their crimes.

MNA