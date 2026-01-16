Kiev enters fourth consecutive dark day

"Emergency power cuts have been introduced on Ukrenegro’s orders," the company said on its website. Emergency outages were also imposed in Kiev over the previous three days, with the branch issuing daily updates.

Disruptions to power supply in Kiev and the surrounding region began in late 2025 after serious damage to energy facilities in the capital area. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko urged residents to leave the city if possible because of problems with heat and electricity supply, noting that at the time, about half of the apartment buildings were without heating. On January 13, Klichko said the electricity situation in the city had worsened, with shortages affecting even critical infrastructure. He described it as the most difficult energy situation Kiev has faced since February 2022.

Eyewitnesses told TASS that electricity in Kiev is available for only two to three hours a day, with frequent interruptions to heating and water supply.

Ukrainian media reported that many shops in the city have closed, while long lines have formed outside the grocery stores that remain open.

MNA