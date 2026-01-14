Iran says ringleaders behind deadly riots in Tehran arrested

In an statement on Wednesday, the ministry said that the arrested ringleaders were behind “acts of sabotage and terror” in seven different regions in the capital, Tehran, including setting two mosques on fire, killing of two security forces and blocking one of the main highways of the city.

According to the announcement, a major consignment of technical and electronic items which were meant to be used for espionage and sabotage have also been confiscated. The equipment were reported to have come from a regional country and were due to be distributed in provinces affected by the recent unrest.

The consignment included 100 long-range receivers, 50 BTS signal boosters, 743 5G modems and 799 new generations of cell phones, the announcement added.

MNA