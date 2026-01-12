Iran detains Mossad, CIA-linked operatives during riots

In a statement on Monday, the Intelligence Ministry said that the manger of a factory in the suburb of Tehran was arrested after he organized his workforce to make explosives.

The ministry also said that in another case in West Azarbiajan Province, 4 people were arrested after they were carrying a shipments of arms into the country.

It also said that a team of five affiliated to Komala were arrested after they were transferring a huge shipment weapons of different kinds.

Several individuals linked to Persian-language TVs based in the Western countries were also arrested, according to the statement.

A team of 10 were detained in Tehran's Heravi district after beating and killing two Basijis.

MNA/6720222