Iran detains Mossad, CIA-linked operatives during riots

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The Intelligence Ministry of Iran has said that different operatives working for the US and Israeli regime's intelligence services were detained during recent riots before they could carry out their illegal activities.

In a statement on Monday, the Intelligence Ministry said that the manger of a factory in the suburb of Tehran was arrested after he organized his workforce to make explosives.

The ministry also said that in another case in West Azarbiajan Province, 4 people were arrested after they were carrying a shipments of arms into the country.

It also said that a team of five affiliated to Komala were arrested after they were transferring a huge shipment weapons of different kinds.

Several individuals linked to Persian-language TVs based in the Western countries were also arrested, according to the statement.

A team of 10 were detained in Tehran's Heravi district after beating and killing two Basijis. 

