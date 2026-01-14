Iran flights operated normally despite Internet disruptions

Majid Akhavan said on Monday that airport services and passenger acceptance remain fully in place.

“Travelers concerned about the status of flights due to recent Internet-related issues can obtain up-to-date information directly from airport sources,” Akhavan was quoted as saying by IRNA.

He said passengers can visit the official websites of Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport or contact the airports’ direct phone numbers.

The official added that passengers in Tehran can check the latest status of domestic flights via mehrabad.airport.ir or by calling 199.

Over the past couple of days, the access to the Internet has been limited across the country due to violent riots.

MNA/TT