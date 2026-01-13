Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss international developments

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan held a telephone conversation on Monday evening during which they reviewed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad across various fields.

During the call, the two sides stressed their shared commitment to jointly follow up on issues on the bilateral agenda and to further expand relations between the two neighboring countries in areas of mutual interest, including economic, trade, and cultural cooperation.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the continuation of crimes by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as acts of aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and other Islamic countries.

Referring to the recent meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers discussed developments in Somalia and the Israeli regime's actions aimed at the fragmentation of the country. They underlined the importance of sustained consultations and cooperation among Islamic countries to safeguard regional stability and security.

Iran’s foreign minister also outlined the events of recent days, noting that peaceful protests by the Iranian people had been turned violent by extremist elements affiliated with the Israeli regime and the United States. He emphasized the determination of the Iranian nation to protect the county's independence, national sovereignty, and security against foreign hostilities.

MNA/