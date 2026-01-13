Iranians gave crushing response to enemy plots on Monday

President Pezeshkian emphasized that the Iranian nation gave a firm response to the vicious plots by the enemy.

The Iranian president said that the magnificent presence of Iranians in the nationwide rally on Monday shows the determination of the Iranian nation in safeguarding their country and defusing the plots hatched by the enemies.

Pezeshkian pointed out that the great Iranian nation with its magnificent presence blocked the way of the US and the Zionist regime while making the Iranian government more determined to serve the nation.

He also condoled and sympathized with the bereaved families of martyrs and those hurt in the recent unrests.

