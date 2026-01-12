Iran slams UN interventions in letter to UN chief

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, in response to the interfering statements by the United States on Iran's internal affairs, wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary-General.

In his letter, Amir Saeed Iravani, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations stated that no principle or rule of international law allows any government to incite violence, destabilize societies, or engineer chaos under the guise of human rights or the pretext of supporting the people.

Iravani emphasized that such claims are an obvious distortion of international law and cannot be used as a tool to justify coercion, threats, or interfering policies.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly and unequivocally rejects America's destabilizing actions that weaken the Charter of the United Nations, violate fundamental principles of international law, and pose a threat to the foundations of international peace and security.

The continuation of such behaviors, if not effectively countered, will create a dangerous precedent and seriously undermine the rule-based international order on which the United Nations is founded, Iravani underlined.

