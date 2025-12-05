Iran drawn vs Egypt, Belgium in Group G in World Cup

The draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place on Friday for next year’s football tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 15 to 26, 2026. The group consists of Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.

Group A has three closely matched teams in Mexico, South Africa and South Korea, and will be joined by a placeholder

The FIFA World Cup 2026 groups in full

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa plus one of Denmark, Macedonia, Czechia or Ireland

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar plus one of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay plus one of Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia plus one of Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway plus one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Columbia, Uzbekistan plus one of Congo DR, Jamaica or New Caledonia

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana.

MNA