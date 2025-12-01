Israel violates Syrian sovereignty again

The Israeli army has carried out two new military operations in the Quneitra region of southern Syria, establishing a new military checkpoint in the area.

According to Al-Mayadeen, two patrols belonging to the Israeli occupation forces on Monday infiltrated the outskirts of Quneitra in southern Syria and carried out operations that violated Syria’s sovereignty.

According to local sources, one of the Israeli patrols entered the Jubbata–Ain al-Bayda road in the northern countryside of Quneitra, where it set up a military checkpoint. The village of Sayda al-Hanout in the southern outskirts of Quneitra also witnessed a similar operation by the Israeli army.

A few days ago, a group of Syrian youths confronted Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate the town of Beit Jinn in the western outskirts of Damascus, in southern Syria, leading to clashes in which 20 Syrian civilians — including women and children — were martyred, and at least 13 Israeli soldiers were injured.

