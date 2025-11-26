Iran pursuing compensation for Sardasht chemical victims: FM

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in the Hague, stating, “There are still countries, especially Western countries, that claim to be conducting research activities in this field as their companies were involved in this tragic incident and in supplying chemical weapon to the ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime.”

Iran’s top diplomat then pointed to the persuasion of compensation related to the US sanctions imposed unilaterally against the Iranian people, adding, “In addition to the damages incurred by the United States to the Iranian people, these sanctions have also harmed chemical victims and limited their access to the medicines they need.”

Araghchi called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to follow up on the issue.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, noting that the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities creates the risk of spreading chemical and radioactive materials which poses a threat to human life and environment; a threat that may not be limited to Iran's borders.

