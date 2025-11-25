Iran’s FM Araghchi visits chemical weapons’ exhibition

Iran’s top diplomat arrived in the Hague on Tuesday to attend the annual meeting of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to the chemical weapons’ exhibition held on the sidelines of the 30th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in the Hague on Tue.
