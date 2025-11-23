Trump says to label Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist org.

President Donald Trump told Just the News on Sunday morning that he will designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

"It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms," Trump said. "Final documents are being drawn," Just the News said.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott recently designated both the Egyptian-based Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations.

Republicans in the House and the Senate, along with some Democrats, have been pushing the State Department to designate the Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated in August that the designation of the MB as a foreign terrorist organization was “in the works” but that the process was a lengthy and careful one, including because the MB has numerous branches and affiliates to examine individually.

The report added that a number of Middle Eastern countries have already taken action against the MB, with Egypt and Jordan banning the group and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain labeling it a terrorist organization.

MNA