'Israel' launches heavy bombardment of south Lebanon Wed.

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on residential buildings in the southern Lebanese towns of Deir Kifa and Shehour on Wednesday, following earlier threats to the areas.

The strikes forced residents—particularly those living near the targeted buildings—to flee, and schools in both towns were temporarily evacuated. No casualties were reported.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that the attacks come amid intensified Israeli reconnaissance flights over southern Lebanon, with drones and warplanes closely monitoring multiple villages along the border.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli drones struck a car in the town of Al-Tiri in southern Lebanon. According to our correspondent, Hashem Al-Sayed Hasan, this attack resulted in the martyrdom of one citizen and damaged a bus carrying students. A statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed one martyr and eleven wounded in the raid.

Later on Wednesday, Al-Manar reported that the Israeli occupation army had issued threats to strike residential buildings in Aynata and Teir Felsay in south Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that a fresh Israeli drone aggression leaves one Lebanese man dead in southern city of Yohmor Al-Shaqif.

MNA