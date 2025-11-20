Iran strongly condemns Israel's aggression in S. Lebanon

The Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attacks on the city of Sidon and the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Hilweh camp in Sidon, in which the regime targeted the compound of a mosque and a sports hall, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Palestinian refugees.

The spokesman called those brutal attacks a flagrant violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. Pointing to the repeated violations of the November 2025 ceasefire by the Zionist regime, he noted that the United States has a duty to do something to stop the regime's continued aggression and crimes against Lebanon and other countries in the region.

Condemning the approving silence of the ceasefire guarantors, especially the United States, in the face of the occupying regime’s continued breach of commitments and military aggression against Lebanon, he called for serious action by the United Nations and the international community to stop the regime’s crimes and to hold the criminals to account and prosecute them.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further offered condolences to the families of the martyrs of the victims of the aggression, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Baghaei further emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full solidarity with the Lebanese government, people, and resistance.

