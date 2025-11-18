Rasht summit gathers governors from 5 Caspian Sea states

According to Mehr News Agency, The Caspian Governors’ Summit, themed “Caspian: Bridge for Friendship and Regional Development,” opened on Tuesday morning in Rasht, the capital of Iran's Gilan Province, with participation from 12 provinces across five regional countries.

The summit, initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and approved by the government, includes five governors from Iran and seven governors from Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. It features a general panel and three specialized panels covering economy and investment, transit and logistics, and environment and fisheries, all moderated by senior national and provincial officials.

The presence of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, ambassadors of Caspian Sea littoral countries, and other senior officials underscores the event’s significance.

During the summit, governors and official delegations aim to strengthen economic, environmental, cultural, and tourism cooperation, discussing joint projects, enhancing transit and the North-South corridor, activating port capacities, and establishing trade arrangements among provinces.

The event also provides a platform to boost Caspian tourism, coordinate regional policies, showcase agricultural, industrial, and investment capacities of coastal provinces, and facilitate joint trade exhibitions.

The Caspian Sea region is strategically important for trade, energy, and environmental resources. Cooperation among coastal provinces can enhance regional development, boost cross-border trade, protect the environment, and promote tourism. Summits like this provide an official platform for dialogue, showcase investment opportunities, and align regional policies to foster economic and cultural collaboration.

