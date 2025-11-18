Anzali-Astara fastest, most cost-effective route to Russia

According to Mehr News Agency, Governor Gilan Province Hadi Haghshenas, in a meeting with Igor Babushkin, the head of Russia’s Astrakhan region, noted that Gilan is eager to see an increase in ship traffic between the ports of the two countries.

Haghshenas also highlighted the long-standing maritime relations between Iran and Russia and emphasized the dramatic growth in transport capacity over recent decades.

He also added that such growth would undoubtedly enhance economic cooperation and commercial ties between Gilan and Astrakhan.

Introducing Gilan’s economic potential, the governor highlighted the province’s strength in rice production, citrus fruits, and fisheries, noting that informational packages detailing these capabilities would be provided to the Russian delegation.

Referring to the strategic Rasht-Astara railway connection, Haghshenas stated that 162 kilometers of the route remain unfinished.

He added that, following follow-ups by the presidents of Iran and Russia and agreements reached with the deputy prime ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, the implementation process has accelerated significantly.

“A large portion of the remaining route will see substantial progress by the end of the year,” he said.

The governor concluded by highlighting Iran’s role as the shortest and most cost-effective transport corridor for Russian exports, noting that many Russian goods currently move through lengthy routes across the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Indian Ocean.

