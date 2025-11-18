Hope Media Cup to promote Iran progress amid disinformation

According to Mehr News Agency, Morteza Kararmoozian, the head of the Basij Organization of Media, speaking in the opening ceremony of the Cup on Tuesday, said that the primary goal of this national media league is to counterbalance the often negative news environment by producing positive and inspiring stories that foster hope within society.

He emphasized that, in a context dominated by sanctions and unfavorable narratives, the event endeavors to help elevate public optimism by showcasing Iran’s progress across various sectors.

Kararmoozian highlighted the significance of hope-creating in media. “Given the negative news atmosphere and the focus on sanctions, our aim is to contribute at least one percent to boosting hope among the people.”

“We want to highlight successes, achievements, and positive stories that can inspire confidence and optimism across the nation.”

He also noted that the competition includes collaborative training exercises aimed at producing impactful content for dissemination across diverse media platforms.

“Our goal is to generate effective content in various formats that will help elevate hope and promote a positive image of Iran’s capabilities,” he added.

The two-day event emphasizes themes such as the Jihad of Service, the Jihad of Clarification, the Jihad of Hope, and the Jihad of Science and Iran’s Progress—categories that reflect the new narrative the league seeks to promote.

The competition includes categories such as news reports, multimedia productions, infographics, and AI-generated content, aimed at highlighting the country's accomplishments with innovative and positive storytelling.

This initiative builds on the success of the First Hope Media Cup, which was held in Tehran from May 18 to 19, and aims to foster a new media discourse centered on national strength, hope, and real progress.

