Pezeshkian enacts Iran-Turkey railway coop. agreement

In accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Pezeshkian on Sunday notified the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the law for implementation, Iranian Presidency reported.

The agreement was approved during a public session of the Iranian Parliament on February 19, 2025, and subsequently ratified by the Expediency Council on October 29, 2025, confirming its alignment with the interests of the nation as per Article 112 of the Iranian Constitution.

Furthermore, the implementation of this agreement is contingent upon the completion of the formalities outlined in Article 16 of the aforementioned agreement, as stipulated in Article 125 of the Constitution.

