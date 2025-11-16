Foreign ministry hosts international conference on war

The conference is attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, some senior political officials, elites, prominent thinkers, and representatives of prominent think-tanks in Iran and the world in the field of diplomacy and international politics.

The conference is bringing together 350 Iranian and foreign guests, including diplomatic delegations, scholars, and analysts from France, Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Iraq, Ireland, Slovakia, England, Finland, Russia and a number of regional countries.

The event will include four specialized panels that will discuss topics about the Israeli and US act of aggression against Iran in June, the threats to Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the review of regional security arrangements.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/