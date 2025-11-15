Berri rejects allegations of arms trafficking into Lebanon

Speaking in a ceremony on Saturday, the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri noted that "the Current crisis is the most dangerous one I have personally faced in Lebanon’s history."

He stressed that, "The only way to salvation is through unity."

Emphasizing that the resistance has not fired a single shot in the last 11 months and that Lebanon has lived up to the ceasefire with the Zionist regime of Israel, the speaker has Israel adhered to the ceasefire agreement?

The Zionist regime began its aggression against Lebanon in 2024, and after two months, it signed a ceasefire with American mediation, but it has violated it thousands of times, Berri said.

According to the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli military was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, but the regime, contrary to international law, kept its military presence in five strategic positions in the region and did not leave, the speaker continued.

He later rejected the allegations of arms smuggling via sea, land or air as completely false and baseless.

"These claims are made solely to deceive public opinion and create unnecessary tensions," noted the speaker.

"Lebanon today is facing a dangerous sedition, fueled by those who do not have an ounce of mercy or compassion in their hearts," he continued.

MNA