Nov 11, 2025, 4:00 PM

US seeks to build large base near Gaza: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – The United States is advancing a plan to build a large military base in the Gaza enclave, a news website citing Israeli officials who were exposed to the plan.

According to a report by the Shomrim news website, the base is intended to be used by the international forces who will operate in the Gaza Strip to enforce the ceasefire and is expected to house thousands of service members.

The cost of construction is estimated at half a billion dollars, and the Americans have begun examining possible locations in the area for the base. The initiative is being advanced in cooperation with the Israeli occupation government and the occupation military.

The Israeli news website said that at the moment, the US military presence in the occupied territories is relatively limited, consisting of 200 soldiers operating out of the US Central Command Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat.

However, according to reports, the CMCC is expected to take full control of the so-called humanitarian aid distribution system in Gaza, a process that was previously carried out under Israeli supervision.

The Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories’ (COGAT) role is expected to be significantly limited.

MNA

