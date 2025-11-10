Russia wants quick end to Ukraine conflict: Peskov

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russia remains open to a political and diplomatic settlement, describing this path as “preferable,” Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

However, he stressed that the conditions for peace depend on fulfilling the goals announced by Moscow at the beginning of what it calls its “special military operation” in February 2022. Russia had called for "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.

Peskov claimed that negotiations have stalled “through no fault of Russia,” blaming European countries for encouraging Kiev to believe in the possibility of a military victory.

He said Western nations are “egging on” Ukraine instead of promoting talks.

According to the spokesman, the situation on the front lines is “dynamic” and signals a continued decline in Ukraine’s battlefield position.

He added that the number of Ukrainians supporting peace “on Russia’s terms” is likely to grow over time, despite internal pressures within the country.

