Iran launches Tourist Card to boost foreign visitors security

In an interview with ISNA following a recent cabinet session, Salehi-Amiri explained that the main challenge in implementing the “Tourist Card” system had been determining the exchange rate. After coordination with the Central Bank of Iran, it was agreed that the rate would be set daily through mutual agreement.

He noted that while the rate is slightly lower than the open market, the card significantly increases tourist security, as travelers no longer need to carry large amounts of cash.

Currently, the scheme is operational at Iran’s international airports, with plans to expand to land border crossings in the near future, according to him.

The Central Bank had announced on November 5 that the pilot phase of the “Tourist Card” would begin at international airports, allowing foreign visitors and non-residents in Iran to purchase currency for official use.

