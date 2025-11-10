  1. Iran
Iran launches Tourist Card to boost foreign visitors security

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced that the new “Tourist Card” scheme, now operational at airports, will enhance the safety of foreign tourists while easing currency exchange and payments.

In an interview with ISNA following a recent cabinet session, Salehi-Amiri explained that the main challenge in implementing the “Tourist Card” system had been determining the exchange rate. After coordination with the Central Bank of Iran, it was agreed that the rate would be set daily through mutual agreement.

He noted that while the rate is slightly lower than the open market, the card significantly increases tourist security, as travelers no longer need to carry large amounts of cash.

Currently, the scheme is operational at Iran’s international airports, with plans to expand to land border crossings in the near future, according to him.

The Central Bank had announced on November 5 that the pilot phase of the “Tourist Card” would begin at international airports, allowing foreign visitors and non-residents in Iran to purchase currency for official use.

