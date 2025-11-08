Parliament speaker Ghalibaf meets with Pakistani army chief

Ghalibaf held a meeting and discussions with Field Marsha Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan on the fourth day of his visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

According to local Iranian media, regional security and cooperation on the security of Iran and Pakistan were among the main topics discussed in the important meeting.

Pakistan was one of the countries that openly supported Iran and condemned the aggressors during the military aggression conducted by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran back in June.

There were no further details about the meeting. The Iranian media said that agreements were reached between Iran and Pakistan during the meeting, the details of which were kept secret by the two sides.

