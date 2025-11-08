We will not allow Iraq’s stability to be undermined: Hakim

Iraqi National Wisdom Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim emphasized the importance of electoral participation during his bloc’s final campaign rally, declaring that voting is not a mere formality or administrative act, but a national duty and a testimony before God and history. He warned that abstaining from elections leaves decision-making power to those who lack merit.

Hakim described the upcoming elections as critical due to the direct threats and challenges facing Iraq and the region. He stressed the need for parliamentarians who understand these dangers and are prepared to confront them, turning crises into real and hopeful opportunities.

He stated that the elections will determine Iraq’s future, leading the country down one of two paths: either toward continued political stability, strengthened discourse of moderation, dialogue and inclusion, economic reconstruction and prosperity, and protection of rights, especially those of the majority; or toward chaos, confusion, reckless authoritarianism, and a dangerous decline that threatens Iraq’s future.

Hakim called for a strong and independent Iraqi government, asserting that the era of regional and international interference has ended. He noted that Iraq has entered a new phase of political behavior, particularly in dealing with sensitive national issues.

Regardless of the election outcome, Hakim pledged that his movement will make every effort to expedite the formation of a new government.

He also reiterated his vision for a powerful Iraq with robust institutions and a respected military. “We want a country that respects all, submits to none, and fears no one,” he said. He affirmed that Iraq’s armed forces, including the army, police, counterterrorism units, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Peshmerga, are red lines in terms of sovereignty and rights. “We will not yield to any pressure targeting our youth and men in these national and legal institutions,” Hakim concluded.

MNA/TT