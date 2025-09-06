Sanandaj hosts Nation of Ahmad festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – On Friday, the city of Sanandaj, located in the western province of Kordestan, hosted the festival of Ummah of Ahmad" (Nation of Ahmad) in celebration of Islamic Unity Week.

The festival was held in the presence of guests from 17 provinces and seven Islamic countries.

Iran’s Kordestan stands as a shining example of peaceful coexistence between Shias and Sunnis. This harmonious blend of communities is evident in the intermingling of families, showcasing the enduring spirit of unity and tolerance that has prevailed for years.

The Islamic Unity Week refers to a ceremony held every year both by Sunnis and Shia. Shia tradition holds that the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was born on the seventeenth day of the lunar month of Rabi' al-Awwal. On the other hand, according to Sunni tradition, he was born on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal. The event is held between two dates of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Marked first time in Iran in the mid-1980s and based on the decree of the late Imam Khomeini, Muslims around the world observe Islamic Unity Week between these dates.