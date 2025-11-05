30 killed, others injured in terrible bus crash in Yemen

According to Russia Today Arabic language website, in the incident that occurred on Wednesday, a passenger bus collided with another vehicle, causing the bus to completely burn.

Yemeni sources said the bus, which had departed from the Saudi city of Jeddah, was carrying 42 passengers.

According to the Yemeni sources, only five passengers survived the accident and the subsequent fire, and seven passengers had got off the bus in Shabwa province before the accident. This brings the death toll in the accident to 30.

The injured were taken to Al-Jumhuriya Hospital in Aden.

MNA