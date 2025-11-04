26 Tehran students martyred in Israeli imposed war

According to the Director-General of Education for Tehran, this year’s 13 Aban and anti-arrogance ceremonies come at a time when Iranian students have recently witnessed what he described as the crimes of the Zionist regime and the US during the 12-day imposed war.

He stated that 26 students from Tehran were martyred in the war, adding that despite this loss, other students have stepped forward with a stronger resolve, filling the absence of their fallen peers.

He said their participation and presence in the 13 Aban rallies “will cause regret for the enemy.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MNA/ISN1404081307799