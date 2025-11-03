US embassy takeover symbol of resistance against arrogance

In a statement issued on the occasion of the anniversary of the US Embassy Takeover in Tehran, the IRGC emphasized that the US Embassy Takeover is a symbol of choice of the noble nation of Islamic Iran between the resistance and surrender.

Congratulating the Iranian nation on Aban 13, the IRGC considered it a reminder of three historical and fateful events: the exile of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) in 1964, the massacre of students in 1978, and the seizure of the US Embassy (Den of Espionage) in 1979.

These events are lasting manifestations of the domineering and criminal nature of the United States against the Iranian nation, showing that the faithful and revolutionary people of Iran will never give in to the deception and the Global Arrogance, the statement added.

The experience of the last four decades and the continuation of Washington's hostile policies against the Iranian nation have proven that the US hostility is not a political misunderstanding, but is deep rooted in a conflict of structural interests. From the coup of 1953 to today's proxy wars, the pattern of pressure, threat, and influence has continued as the permanent strategy of the hegemonic regime against the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere in its remarks, the IRGC pointed to the continuation of the US's interventionist behavior in regional developments, including the concurrence of this country's hostile policies in 12-day imposed war against Iran, and added that the current US behavior is a repetition of the same historical pattern of domination and intervention. The younger generation must know that the confrontation with the Global Arrogance is deep rooted in historical realities, not in political slogans, the statement continued.

Aban 13th (Nov. 4th) anniversary is marked in Iran as the “National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance." On this day, the Iranian students hold nationwide rallies to reaffirm their commitment to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the fight against Western hegemony represented by the United States and its allies.

MA/ANA