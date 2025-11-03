UAE, Israel deeply involved in Sudan’s conflict: Analyst

Sudan, a country with a rich history and diverse cultural heritage in the Horn of Africa, has been trapped in a cycle of conflict and foreign intervention since the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

His ousting, following years of public unrest and internal pressure, marked the beginning of a new era of instability. Although the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) once acted as allies in toppling al-Bashir’s regime, their power struggle erupted into full-scale war in April 2023, pushing the nation to the brink of collapse.

The ongoing conflict has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, growing reports of foreign involvement—particularly the UAE’s support for the RSF accused of mass atrocities—raise critical questions about why the Horn of Africa has become such a strategic arena for external powers.

In an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency, Sudanese analyst Nasser Ibrahim discusses the recent developments in Sudan, including the fall of Al Fashir, the growing humanitarian crisis, and the deepening involvement of foreign powers in the country’s internal affairs. Below is the full text of the conversation:

The fall of Al Fashir has become a symbol of severe human rights violations. In just three days, more than 1,500 civilians were killed in what appears to be an act of ethnic cleansing. Reports suggest that these events are not merely the result of internal conflicts, but are heavily influenced by foreign actors. Could you elaborate on the internal roots of this crisis and the role of external players in shaping recent developments in Sudan?

Yes, Al Fashir has fallen into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sadly, many civilians have lost their lives, and what is happening amounts to ethnic cleansing — people are being killed because of their religion, language, and skin color. The RSF, which can be described as a terrorist organization, is backed by the United Arab Emirates, and this group is committing massacres. The Israeli regime is also involved, as well as General Haftar’s forces in Libya and the Chadian regime, which supports the RSF from Central Africa.

This tragedy is not limited to Al Fashir — similar atrocities are unfolding across other parts of Sudan. Both internal and external actors have played destructive roles in the country’s trajectory. Previously, I mentioned that there was a “Framework Agreement” in Sudan that the RSF tried to impose on the army, but the military rejected it. In response, the UAE sought to bring the RSF to power by engineering a coup, which the army resisted — leading to the outbreak of the civil war.

Since 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict — a true human tragedy. The RSF adheres to an Arab supremacist ideology, viewing non-Arab Sudanese as minorities without political or economic rights. In essence, the war stems from the RSF’s push to “Arabize” Sudan — an agenda that the Sudanese army continues to resist.

Why Sudan has become important for foreign intervening powers?

The involvement of foreign actors in Sudan, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has become increasingly evident. A large number of drones have fallen into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), giving them the upper hand in recent battles.

One of the key reasons behind the UAE’s aggressive policy is its anti-Islamic agenda, the country has essentially taken on a mission assigned by Western powers to suppress Islamic movements in the region.

Another motive is control over Sudan’s vast gold mines, which represent one of Africa’s richest untapped resources. Beyond these, the UAE’s actions also serve the broader goal of “Arabizing” Sudan, continuing an ideological and political project aimed at reshaping the country’s identity.

By presenting itself as a supposed defender of Arab interests, the UAE has in reality contributed to ethnic cleansing and demographic engineering. Its aim is to dominate Sudan’s natural resources and entrench its influence there. However, the UAE is not acting alone, Western powers and the Israeli regime are also involved in orchestrating these developments.

It is crucial to view Sudan’s tragedy as part of a broader regional strategy. Similar tactics have been witnessed in Libya, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, where foreign interventions have sought to weaken central governments through fragmentation and internal division. Sudan, therefore, has become another stage in this ongoing geopolitical project.

How do you assess international reactions to the recent developments in Sudan?

Recently, a popular slogan has spread across Sudan: “Sudan has no friend but Sudan.”

The message behind this phrase reflects a painful truth, no government truly supports Sudan. The international community’s reaction to recent atrocities has been largely limited to media coverage, without any serious political or humanitarian action.

However, recognizing the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the leader of a terrorist organization could alter diplomatic dynamics, potentially leading to positive developments such as his political isolation. The massacre in Al Fashir mirrors what is happening in Gaza, and it seems that the world’s reaction to the perpetrators in Sudan will be as muted as its response to the killings in Gaza.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations (NGOs), particularly in the West, have begun voicing opposition to the UAE’s involvement, and there are early signs of international campaigns calling for sanctions. This suggests that the UAE’s role in the Sudan crisis will ultimately weaken its position, marking it as a losing player in the long term. Unfortunately, just as Iran has been unfairly targeted, Sudan faces a similar fate — both nations sharing a destiny shaped by resistance and external hostility.

