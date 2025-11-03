Trump threatens to send US military to Nigeria

On board the Air Force One, when asked by reporters if he envisioned US military action in Nigeria Trump replied, "Could be."

"I envisage a lot of things. They're killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria ... They're killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We're not going to allow that to happen," the US president added.

The US will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities, Trump warned on his Truth Social platform.

He further directed the Department of Defense — which Trump has rebranded as the Department of War — to prepare for possible action. "If we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!"

On Friday, the Trump administration added Nigeria back to a list of "Countries of Particular Concern," citing curbed religious freedoms.

The White House has not not provide any evidence that Christians were being targeted any more than other ethnic or religious group. Nigeria also denies the claim.

RHM/