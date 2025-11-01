Japan says no plan to renegotiate $550bln investment with US

"I believe that even if the prime minister changes, promises made between governments should not be altered," Takaichi told reporters at the end of a week of diplomatic events including a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Takaichi declined to comment on a trade deal that South Korea had inked with the United States, as details of the deal have not been disclosed yet, Reuters reported.

Before becoming prime minister last month, Takaichi had said that tariff renegotiation with Washington was not off the table if something came up that seemed unfair and hurt Japan's national interests.

Hardline conservative Takaichi was elected as Japan's first female prime minister, breaking a political glass ceiling for women while also setting the country up for a decisive turn to the right.

In Gyeongju, South Korea, Takaichi joined other leaders from around the Asia-Pacific region for an annual gathering and met Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Takaichi said on Saturday that she and Xi had agreed to build a constructive and stable relationship.

MA/PR