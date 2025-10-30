US, South Korea sign trade deal

US President Donald Trump signed another deal on his swing through Asia, this time with South Korea's leader Lee Jae-myung.

South Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in US industries, $20 billion per year, to receive a tariff reduction on South Korean exports to the US from 25% to 15%.

Trump had initially demanded all the cash up front, stipulating that US officials would decide on the destination of investment.

South Korea gained significant input and restrictions on the terms of the deal.

In opening the APEC summit of regional leaders, President Lee called for open markets.

Protesters outside the summit reflected the 80% of the South Korean public that are opposed to the $350 billion investment in the US.

South Korea also earned a safeguard or opt-out clause.

The announcement of an agreement between the US and South Korea on tariffs and investment took many Koreans by surprise.

Trump has concluded deals with several countries. The big one now remains China, and it is expected that those negotiations will take more time.

Trump's tariffs had faced retaliation from Beijing, but still, Trump said he's going to have a good deal with China.

